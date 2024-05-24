Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU) Director Sells C$107,975.00 in Stock

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report) Director Eric Desaulniers sold 35,000 shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.09, for a total value of C$107,975.00.

Eric Desaulniers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nouveau Monde Graphite alerts:

On Thursday, May 16th, Eric Desaulniers sold 35,000 shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total value of C$98,000.00.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Stock Performance

CVE:NOU traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.82. 138,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,274. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. has a one year low of C$2.55 and a one year high of C$4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$317.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.87.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite ( CVE:NOU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.