Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $13,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

NVO traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $136.02. 2,844,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,650,768. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.20. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $138.28. The company has a market cap of $610.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

