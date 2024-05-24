NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Trading Up 1.8%

NTT DATA Group Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.31 and last traded at $15.27. Approximately 19,352 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 8,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

NTT DATA Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50.

About NTT DATA Group

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services.

