NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,469 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $20,510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,518 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,594 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,758 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,144 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $75,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 136,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI stock traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $276.38. The company had a trading volume of 560,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $163.26 and a one year high of $280.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.90.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

