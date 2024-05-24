Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $310,000 Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $81.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260,450. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $82.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2616 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

