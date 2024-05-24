Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 87.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,088 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,220,000 after purchasing an additional 314,511 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,188 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,298 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.60. 2,336,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,384,633. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $73.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day moving average of $72.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

