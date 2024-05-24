Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Invests $224,000 in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Bandwidth as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Anthony Bartolo sold 7,798 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $146,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Devin M. Krupka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $54,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,931.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Bartolo sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $146,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,124 shares of company stock valued at $295,098 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bandwidth Price Performance

Shares of Bandwidth stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.86. 18,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,043. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $25.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.17 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bandwidth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

