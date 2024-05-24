Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Invests $396,000 in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 297.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 484.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $334.17. 500,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,547. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.08 and a 200-day moving average of $249.16. The company has a current ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $334.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWAV. TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $263.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, April 5th. CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.65, for a total transaction of $507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.65, for a total value of $507,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.36, for a total value of $1,041,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,813.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,154,736. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shockwave Medical Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

