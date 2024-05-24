Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.31.

EW stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.05. The company had a trading volume of 533,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.38.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $620,955.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,543.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $2,543,764.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,801.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $620,955.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,543.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,707 shares of company stock worth $16,034,814. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

