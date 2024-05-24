Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $50,000 Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $114.50. 386,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,236. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $117.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.55 and a 200-day moving average of $115.34.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2956 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

