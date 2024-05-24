Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Sells 258 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.48 on Friday, reaching $532.12. The stock had a trading volume of 640,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,392,227. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $535.74. The company has a market cap of $459.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $518.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

