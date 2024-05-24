Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 737.4% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 317,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 279,658 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1,509.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 379,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 355,762 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.65. The company had a trading volume of 660,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,428. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day moving average is $54.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

