Objectivity Squared LLC Invests $1.13 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Objectivity Squared LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Objectivity Squared LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.51 on Friday, hitting $532.15. 1,901,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,405,268. The company has a fifty day moving average of $518.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $535.74. The company has a market capitalization of $459.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

