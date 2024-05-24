Objectivity Squared LLC Invests $200,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Objectivity Squared LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,249. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.85. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2492 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

