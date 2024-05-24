Objectivity Squared LLC Invests $57,000 in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Objectivity Squared LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 57,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares during the period.

Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MJ traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.80. 1,130,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,255. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57. Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $4.83.

Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF Profile

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund tracks an index of global firms engaged in the legal cultivation, production, marketing or distribution of cannabis, cannabinoids or tobacco products. The portfolio is weighted by market cap or equally based on a proprietary system.

