Objectivity Squared LLC Invests $8.01 Million in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Objectivity Squared LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 148,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,011,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of Objectivity Squared LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,626,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,347,000 after acquiring an additional 511,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,024,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,079,000 after purchasing an additional 183,410 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,601,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,444,000 after purchasing an additional 280,775 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,702,000 after purchasing an additional 518,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,100,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.62. 1,733,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,310. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.94. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

