Objectivity Squared LLC Purchases New Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Objectivity Squared LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 3.0% of Objectivity Squared LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Objectivity Squared LLC owned about 0.08% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Brown Financial Advisory raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 51,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 36,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 102,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.60. The stock had a trading volume of 153,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,771. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.69. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $62.55.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

