Objectivity Squared LLC Takes $272,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Objectivity Squared LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,777.8% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 56.9% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,637 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,547,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 138,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,210,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $333,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $226.86. The company had a trading volume of 779,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,675. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.08. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $263.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.78.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

