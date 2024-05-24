Objectivity Squared LLC Takes $447,000 Position in Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI)

Objectivity Squared LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. Affinity Bancshares comprises 0.4% of Objectivity Squared LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Objectivity Squared LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Affinity Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Affinity Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:AFBI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $109.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09.

Get Affinity Bancshares alerts:

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 5.04%.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services in Georgia. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as Kasasa (rewards) deposit program for checking accounts with interest rates or cash-back rewards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affinity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affinity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.