Objectivity Squared LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Objectivity Squared LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,126,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 5.1% of Objectivity Squared LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. FMA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,988,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 157,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 365,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,881,000 after buying an additional 20,805 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $346.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,213,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,948. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $252.61 and a fifty-two week high of $348.07. The company has a market capitalization of $91.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

