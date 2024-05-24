Objectivity Squared LLC Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Objectivity Squared LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,399 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 37,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 12,704 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 99,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,736,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $432,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,510,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,420,188. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.88, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. Barclays reduced their price objective on Shopify from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

