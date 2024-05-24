ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. ObsEva has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.68.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

