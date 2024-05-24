Omni Network (OMNI) Price Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Omni Network (OMNI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Omni Network has a total market cap of $162.05 million and $35.41 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Omni Network has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Omni Network token can currently be bought for approximately $15.59 or 0.00022638 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Omni Network

Omni Network launched on April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,391,492 tokens. Omni Network’s official website is omni.network. The official message board for Omni Network is news.omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn.

Omni Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 10,391,492 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 15.66524455 USD and is up 2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $36,376,123.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

