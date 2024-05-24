ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Increased by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 311,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for approximately 1.3% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $21,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 28.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,077 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 27.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 152,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 33,157 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 193.9% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 81,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 7.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price target on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.58.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OKE traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,001. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $83.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 92.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

