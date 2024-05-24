Oppenheimer Trims Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Target Price to $110.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LYV. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.42.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 7.8 %

NYSE:LYV opened at $93.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 89.03, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.30.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Live Nation Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.