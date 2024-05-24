Orca Exploration Group (CVE:ORC.B) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.85

Orca Exploration Group Inc (CVE:ORC.B – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.85 and last traded at C$3.90, with a volume of 16142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.90.

Orca Exploration Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$69.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.25.

About Orca Exploration Group

(Get Free Report)

Orca Exploration Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. The company principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field that includes two blocks covering an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orca Exploration Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orca Exploration Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.