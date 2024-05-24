Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 93,132 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,132 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $20,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 545.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,143. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average is $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

