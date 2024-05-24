Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 140,326 Shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,183,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,326 shares during the period. BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.74% of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF worth $57,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 211,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,153,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,234,000.

BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $51.69. 2,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,138. BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.47 million, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.89.

BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Profile

The BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (BKCI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund relying heavily on fundamental research to select a narrow basket of stocks, of any market capitalization, from developed markets outside of the US.

