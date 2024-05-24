Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 549,277 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 10,168.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549,277 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 1.69% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $40,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.18. The stock had a trading volume of 104,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $76.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.65.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

