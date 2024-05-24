Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,022 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $22,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 93,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

QUAL traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.54. 629,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

