Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 547,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,468 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $25,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 132,032,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,780,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121,857 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $157,270,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 92.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,043,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,828 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,058.2% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,215,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4,786.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 767,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,596,000 after purchasing an additional 751,669 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $45.00. 635,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,726. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.22. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $46.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

