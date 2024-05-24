Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 1,212.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631,735 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.99% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $32,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,796,000 after acquiring an additional 468,709 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 15,206 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 207,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,000 after acquiring an additional 41,058 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 107,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 64,663 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:CALF traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,095 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.54.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

