Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $28,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in Accenture by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 6,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Accenture by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:ACN traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $300.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,048,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.49. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $285.18 and a 12-month high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. Accenture’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.24.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

