Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 85.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,380 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $22,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 474,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,347,000 after acquiring an additional 67,861 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.42. 802,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,286. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.41 and a fifty-two week high of $292.65. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.34.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

