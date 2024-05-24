Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,354 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $24,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,040,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,476. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2616 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

