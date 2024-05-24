Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 11,453 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,453 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $20,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 459.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,641.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 302,561 shares of company stock worth $53,645,658. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.06. 3,689,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,511,237. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.95. The company has a market cap of $277.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

