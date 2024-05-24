Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,498 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $23,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,992,890,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after buying an additional 7,330,815 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $682,139,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at about $435,736,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after purchasing an additional 659,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $769.53.

LLY traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $807.43. 1,773,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $764.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $690.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $419.80 and a 52 week high of $820.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

