Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,816 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $620,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,578,000 after purchasing an additional 22,069 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VOO traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $486.73. 2,546,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,154,149. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $489.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $474.02 and a 200 day moving average of $451.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

