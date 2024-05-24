Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 3,693 Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,516,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.08% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $58,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JVAL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,870,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,094 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,010,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,567,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,945 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 24,509 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Price Performance

JVAL stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $40.95. 34,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,087. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $41.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99.

About JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

