Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 90,489 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 421,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 90,489 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $887,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $38.54. 14,375,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,521,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Comcast

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.