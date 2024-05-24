Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes $81.63 Million Position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,752,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,633,000. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,147,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,665,000 after acquiring an additional 44,433 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 397.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 492,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,122,000 after purchasing an additional 393,722 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $22,463,000. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 441,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,711,000 after buying an additional 12,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 409,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,203,000 after buying an additional 19,958 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:UITB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.82. 437,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,072. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.1358 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

