Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,693 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 8,549 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $26,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,558,598,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 15,039.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,010,553,000 after buying an additional 2,061,859 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after buying an additional 1,573,978 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after buying an additional 392,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 475,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,258,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 1.7 %

Netflix stock traded up $11.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $646.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,612,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,323. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $278.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $652.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $606.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $547.45.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Macquarie increased their target price on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.