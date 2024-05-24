Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Trading 8.7% Higher

Shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Free Report) traded up 8.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 175,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 153,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Osisko Metals Stock Up 8.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Osisko Metals

In other Osisko Metals news, Director William Murray John sold 320,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total value of C$51,584.00. 29.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec, as well as the Mount Copper expansion project hosts the undeveloped copper resource in Eastern North America.

