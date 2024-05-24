Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 26,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Argus upped their price target on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $604,056.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $604,056.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC stock traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.04. The company had a trading volume of 227,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,300. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.34. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $181.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

