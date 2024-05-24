Oxford Asset Management LLP Acquires New Stake in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 115,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 21,431 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications Price Performance

Comtech Telecommunications stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 284,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,035. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $63.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.57. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $13.04.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.45). Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $134.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.