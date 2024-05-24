Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 11,321 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 11,219 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,412,722 shares of company stock valued at $414,573,750 over the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,392,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,553,066. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLTR. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.