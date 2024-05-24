Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 22,066 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.08% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $840,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 279,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 150,546 shares during the period. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CHMI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. 43,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,482. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $5.21.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment ( NYSE:CHMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHMI. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $5.50) on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

