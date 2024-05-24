Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 6,234 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

Newmont Trading Up 1.6 %

NEM traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,339,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,764,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.48. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.42.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -37.45%.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.