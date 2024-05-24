Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 6,234 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.36.
Newmont Trading Up 1.6 %
NEM traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,339,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,764,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.48. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.42.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.
Newmont Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -37.45%.
Newmont Profile
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
Read More
