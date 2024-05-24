Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $124,000 in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ProPetro by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ProPetro by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ProPetro by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 21,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on ProPetro from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProPetro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shares of ProPetro stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.58. 450,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,108. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.09. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $11.37.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.11 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ProPetro news, COO Adam Munoz sold 42,573 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $395,077.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,134 shares in the company, valued at $539,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

