Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $176,000 in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stitch Fix news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 16,311 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $36,536.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 138,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SFIX shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.16.

Stitch Fix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.34. 1,030,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,822. The company has a market cap of $281.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.94. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 39.98% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Further Reading

